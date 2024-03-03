Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACC

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $552.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $544.75 and a 200 day moving average of $489.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.46. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.