Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.01. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock worth $55,600,615. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

