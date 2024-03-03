Critical Analysis: United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) versus Its Competitors

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -64.78% 9.45% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -117.66% -51.09% -21.92%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Parks & Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 206 927 2098 60 2.61

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 21.95%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $291.19 million 14.72 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.43 billion $113.46 million 23.39

United Parks & Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts competitors beat United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

