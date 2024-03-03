Critical Analysis: ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) versus Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Xometry has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 33.9, suggesting that its share price is 3,290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Xometry and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.78%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than ZipLink.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xometry and ZipLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 1.76 -$76.03 million ($1.40) -12.86 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -14.56% -17.13% -8.36% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZipLink beats Xometry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

