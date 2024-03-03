Critical Review: Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) versus GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Arrowroot Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowroot Acquisition and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A -3.01% GSE Systems -17.50% -99.63% -32.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A $13.52 million N/A N/A GSE Systems $47.73 million 0.12 -$15.34 million ($3.42) -0.58

This table compares Arrowroot Acquisition and GSE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arrowroot Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSE Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arrowroot Acquisition and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowroot Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arrowroot Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. GSE Systems has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 556.57%. Given GSE Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than Arrowroot Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrowroot Acquisition beats GSE Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

