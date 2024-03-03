CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $314.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.74 and a 200-day moving average of $226.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $338.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

