CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.690 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

