Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,617 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,503,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

