Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.18

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.18 and traded as low as C$24.09. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 25,810 shares traded.

Currency Exchange International Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.47 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.44%. Analysts expect that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.9001203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

