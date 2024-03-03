Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

