David A. Morken Sells 1,176 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,176 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $23,226.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
