DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
