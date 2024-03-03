Dawson James Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

