Decred Price Hits $25.01 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Decred has a market capitalization of $397.48 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $25.01 or 0.00040143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00143890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019072 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,895,071 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.