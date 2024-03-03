Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 214,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Insider Transactions at Defense Metals

In other Defense Metals news, Director Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of Defense Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

