Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2.1%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFNGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 214,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Insider Transactions at Defense Metals

In other Defense Metals news, Director Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of Defense Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Defense Metals

(Get Free Report)

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.