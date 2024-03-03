Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.31.

DH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

