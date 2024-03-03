Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 billion-$22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.4 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $29.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. 62,169,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,508. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

