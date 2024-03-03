DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

