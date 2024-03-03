Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $703.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DDL stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Dingdong has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,460,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.