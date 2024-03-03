Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Trading Down 2.4%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 15,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 17,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

