Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dolby Laboratories worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

