Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 13,834,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,504. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 421,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

