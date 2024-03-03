Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $214.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.52 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at $1.83 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 27,605.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.