Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 833.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 128.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Stock Up 1.2 %

Dover stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $167.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

