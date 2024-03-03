Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of EGLE stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
