EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.50 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of SATS opened at $13.22 on Friday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.
SATS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
