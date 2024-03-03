ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.
ECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
