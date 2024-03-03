Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

