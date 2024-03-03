Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,402 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,554. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

