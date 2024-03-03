Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

Several brokerages have commented on EFN. CIBC raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of EFN opened at C$22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

