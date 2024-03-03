Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

TSE EFN opened at C$22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.