Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.