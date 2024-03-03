Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.4 million-$912.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Endava also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $39.10 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 22,000.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 4,429.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

