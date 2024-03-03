ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of JXHLY stock remained flat at C$8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.86. ENEOS has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.77.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

