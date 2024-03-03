Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

