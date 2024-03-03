EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 4.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 9.28% of EnLink Midstream worth $518,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,542,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,742,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 51,447 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %

ENLC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

