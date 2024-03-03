Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.50. Envela shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 41,106 shares trading hands.

Envela Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Envela alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Envela by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.