Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.250-0.000 EPS.
Enviri Stock Up 5.1 %
Enviri stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Enviri has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
