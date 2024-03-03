Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25) – $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.250-0.000 EPS.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Enviri has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.01.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Enviri Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

