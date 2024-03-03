Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25) – $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.250-0.000 EPS.
Enviri Stock Performance
Shares of Enviri stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Enviri has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.01.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
