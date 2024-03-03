EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of EOG Resources worth $1,462,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,174. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

