Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Equity Residential by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 409.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 335,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 269,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.