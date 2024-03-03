ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. ESAB updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.850 EPS.
ESAB Price Performance
ESAB stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. ESAB has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
