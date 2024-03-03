Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

