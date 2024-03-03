Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Expedia Group worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $136.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

