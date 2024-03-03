F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.43 on Friday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

