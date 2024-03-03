Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4,085.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $72.84 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

View Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,896. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.