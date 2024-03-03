Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Down 27.5%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 27.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Financial Gravity Companies Trading Down 27.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Financial Gravity Companies

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

