Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Down 1%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.06. 7,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.