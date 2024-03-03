Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Down 1%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.06. 7,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.