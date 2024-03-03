First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.6 million. First Advantage also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.
NYSE FA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.
In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
