First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

