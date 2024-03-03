First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.52

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as high as C$15.81. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 170,681 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

